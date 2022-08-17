The SoapGirls, KMRC

media release: The Soap Girls - Don't Give A Damn Tour

Doors at 6:30; Music at 7:00. Ages 21+ Tickets: $10.

The SoapGirls, French born sisters from Cape Town (South Africa), are the world's hardest working band during lock-down performing over 400 live streams with extremely crazy rock 'n' roll shows, varied theme nights and dark humor.

A worldwide tour under the motto Don't Give A Damn Tour 2022 starts in April with venues in United Kingdom and Europe, followed by a USA tour in mid-August through mid-September, Japan in late September, then back to United Kingdom in early October. Rock fans of all stripes can look forward to an extraordinary evening with one of the hottest and wildest live bands in the genre.

On April15, 2022, the single "Breathe" was released, which is the second single release of the much anticipated fourth album "In My Skin",to be released in June-just as their tour kicks into high gear. So Keep On Rockin' with The SoapGirls Live on Don't Give A Damn Tour 2022. https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=6WOM7MVafXI

SPECIAL GUESTS - KMRC, a 5-piece pop rock band from Madison.

https://www.facebook.com/ KMRCRocks

https://www.facebook.com/ KMRCRocks/videos/ 165276012341872

The show will also include some burlesque entertainment as multiple burlesque performers take the stage!