The Softening of Stone: Collaborative Acts of Transformation

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Center for Education Research "Wisconsin Ideas in Education" lecture by Anna Riley.

press release: In the spirit of experimental practice and collaborative learning, Anna Riley will discuss her series of workshops transforming raw materials into glass as a collective activity. These workshops explore glass as a material that appears static but is vibrant and alive in our architectural and ecological environments.

UW School of Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
