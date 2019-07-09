The Soil of the Wisconsin Idea: Agricultural Science and the History of the University of Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Kevin Walters, strategic research coordinator at the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF)

Many popular histories of the University of Wisconsin focus on the progressive tradition of John Bascom, Robert La Follette, and Charles Van Hise. While the contributions of those leaders have earned their rightful place, they only tell us half the story. Unlike many of its peers, UW-Madison contains both a traditional campus, focused on the liberal arts, as well as a land-grant campus, focused on the agricultural and mechanical arts. This presentation will explain how agricultural science played a crucial role in shaping the identity of the university and, by extension, the Wisconsin Idea.