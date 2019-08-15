The Sparks Band

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: This summer, Pyle Center invites you to join us at the Rooftop Terrace every 3rd Thursday from May to September for appetizers, a cash bar, live music, and views of Lake Mendota.

Don't forget your shades!  Alternate indoor venue available in case of rain or heat. Parking is available on street and at nearby parking garages.

Music
608-262-1122
