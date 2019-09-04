The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden

Google Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:

Join us for a rare lecture from Fergus Garrett, head gardener at Great Dixter in Northiam, England, and holder of the Royal Horticulture Society Victoria Medal of Honour. He'll discuss how to combine plants, considering sense of place, color, shape, texture, and repetition, as well as how to add punctuation to a border and how to create intimacy, movement, and balance.

6 p.m. - Cocktails & reception (cash bar) + Meet & Greet with Olbrich Horticulture staff

7 p.m. - Lecture

8 p.m. - Q&A with audience

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden, Lectures & Seminars
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden - 2019-09-04 18:00:00