The Spirit of a 20th Century Garden

press release:

Join us for a rare lecture from Fergus Garrett, head gardener at Great Dixter in Northiam, England, and holder of the Royal Horticulture Society Victoria Medal of Honour. He'll discuss how to combine plants, considering sense of place, color, shape, texture, and repetition, as well as how to add punctuation to a border and how to create intimacy, movement, and balance.

6 p.m. - Cocktails & reception (cash bar) + Meet & Greet with Olbrich Horticulture staff

7 p.m. - Lecture

8 p.m. - Q&A with audience