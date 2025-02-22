The Spiritual Work of Trans Justice and Safety

media release: Saturday, February 22, 2025, 10 am – 3:30 pm, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison WI 53705

Lunch provided by the congregation. Participants can attend in person or virtually on Zoom.

As people of faith, we are called to be a prophetic and active force for justice in our world, both inside and outside our congregational walls. In our faith communities, being a place of welcome and belonging is about more than being friendly. It means actively working to dismantle the forces in our world that teach us that some people are better, normal, more valuable and other people are lesser than, other, outsiders. In our world today, we know that trans and non-binary lives are under threat. The current political moment is a dangerous and terrifying one for trans people and their loved ones, as harmful anti-trans rhetoric and legislation escalates across the country.

Come expand your understanding of what it means to be trans and nonbinary, learn how to tell fact from fiction, and find out how to help create safety for trans people and their families in this moment. No matter who you are or how much or how little you know about gender diversity, this interactive and informative workshop will expand your mind, open your heart, and give all of us the tools we need to deepen our welcome and care for people of all genders in our community.

Zr. Alex Kapitan (ze/per) is a lay community minister, educator, editor, consultant, and activist. A trans and queer lifelong Unitarian Universalist, Alex does interfaith LGBTQ work and supports congregations in becoming places of radical welcome for all. Ze is the co-founder of the Transforming Hearts Collective, the co-leader of the program Trans Inclusion in Congregations, and the founder of Radical Copyeditor, an anti-oppressive language project.