media release: Tues. Feb. 14, 6:30 pm Madison Central Library, Rm. 104 (201 W. Mifflin) Screening and discussion of The Spook Who Sat By the Door (1973) – Valentines Day Black History Month film event, hosted by the Peregrine Forum. This film is a fictional account of a plausible Black gue r rilla uprising in Chicago and other U.S. cities in the early 1970s. Produced by independent film makers based on the 1969 novel by Sam Greenlee it was shown in a few art house theaters in New York and elsewhere but was soon "snuffed" by its Hollywood company at the request of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Nonetheless one print of the film was saved and became a n underground bootleg VHS until it later eventually became a widely-available DVD. More info? #608-284-9082