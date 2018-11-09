The Spy Who Dumped Me

press release: USA | 117 min | R | DCP | Dir. Susanna Fogel

Fri November 9 - Sat November 10 | 5:30 PM; Sun November 11 | 3:00 PM

Audrey and Morgan are best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

"An innovative genre blend that overcomes its bagginess thanks to sharp character comedy and a wildly appealing central dynamic." - Emma Dibdin (Total Film)