press release:

The Square

(2017, Sweden, 142 min., Digital)

Dir: Ruben Östlund

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Claes Bang, Dominic West

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is unforgettable in this savagely funny satire of the contemporary art world from the director of Force Majeure. As the curator of Stockholm’s premier art museum, Christian is the cultural elite personified. His debonair facade unravels after he is pickpocketed while preparing an art exhibition dedicated to altruism. In one showstoppingly hilarious scene after another, director Ruben Östlund mounts a cogent, broad-ranging critique of the chasm between liberal society’s professed values and its actions. Winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. In Swedish with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.