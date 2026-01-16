The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope!

media release: Join us as we explore the stars, asterisms and constellations of the summer sky. Learn how to find some of the great deep sky objects that can be seen in the night skies of the summer months.

A brief introduction to observing with a beginner's telescope will walk you through how to setup and use a telescope to observe the Moon, Planets and the brighter deep sky objects.

Wednesday, May 20. 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

$6 for Madison residents, $9 non-resident.