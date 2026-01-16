The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope!

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Join us as we explore the stars, asterisms and constellations of the summer sky.  Learn how to find some of the great deep sky objects that can be seen in the night skies of the summer months.

A brief introduction to observing with a beginner's telescope will walk you through how to setup and use a telescope to observe the Moon, Planets and the brighter deep sky objects.

Wednesday, May 20. 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 6 PM and 7:30 PM

$6 for Madison residents, $9 non-resident.

Info

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars
608-663-6102
Google Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-20 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Stars of Summer...and how to use a Telescope! - 2026-05-21 18:00:00 ical