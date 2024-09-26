9/26-10/5, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, plus 2 pm on 9/29 and 10/5. $25.

media release: The Stops are 3 church organists – Rose, Ginny, & Euglena, members of NALOG (the North American Lady Organists’ Guild). They are making a tour stop in YOUR town to sing about love, acceptance, The Great Flood, and pot lucks! Their hero, the great church organist & composer Dale Meadows, has been fired from the church for being gay, and the ladies are touring to raise awareness and money for his defense.

Featuring three-part harmonies, an exploration of faith, and middle-aged church lady drag, The Stops is a musical with heart.. and casseroles!

Produced by Oh, My Stars! Productions. Performed on the Evjue Stage.

Direction: Scott Albert Bennett

Musical Direction: Lizzie Anne Haller

Choreography: Heidi Hakseth