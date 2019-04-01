press release: The Wisconsin Academy in partnership with Reach Out and Read Wisconsin and Madison Public Library is pleased to host a talk, The Story of Parenting: Books, Reading Aloud, and You, Your Child and the World, with early childhood literacy expert Dr. Perri Klass. Klass has written extensively about medicine, children and literacy. She is the author of “The Checkup,” a weekly column in the New York Times, Professor of Journalism and Pediatrics at New York University, and the National Medical Director of Reach Out and Read.

Perri Klass is Professor of Journalism and Pediatrics at New York University. She attended Harvard Medical School and completed her residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital, Boston, and her fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at Boston City Hospital.

This talk is free and open to the public with advance online registration.