The Story of Temple Drake

press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 71 min.

Director: Stephen Roberts

Cast: Miriam Hopkins, Jack La Rue, William Gargan

In an electrifying performance, Hopkins is Temple Drake, the well-to-do daughter of a small-town Southern judge. When Temple is kidnapped by a bootlegger, she finds herself immersed in a criminal underworld of vice and degradation. This fast-paced adaptation of William Faulkner’s luridly compelling novel Sanctuary eliminates some of the book’s most shocking details, but still manages to provide several jolts as it was produced shortly before the enforcement of Hollywood’s production code. Restored by The Museum of Modern Art with support from Turner Classic Movies and the Celeste Bartos Fund for Film Preservation.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.