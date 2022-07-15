press release: Mary Sweeney In person!

USA | 1999 | 35mm | 111 min.

Director: David Lynch; Cast: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, Harry Dean Stanton

Based on a true story and filmed in the Midwest where it really happened, Lynch’s eighth feature depicts the true story and journey of 73-year-old Alvin Straight (Oscar-nominated Farnsworth) who travels from Iowa on a John Deere lawn mower to visit his estranged brother in Wisconsin. Although not entirely without its idiosyncrasies, this G-rated departure from Lynch’s sometimes shocking subject matter, reveals his genuine versatility as a director. The Straight Story is also a triumph for producer and co-writer Mary Sweeney, who will join us in person for a post-screening discussion.

All summer screenings take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.