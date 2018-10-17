The Strange Tales of Yiddishland: Sensationalism and Yiddish Journalism

UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Yiddish mass media of the late 19th and early 20th centuries is well known for having served as a guide to the modern world for many Jewish readers, introducing them to new political and social concepts, as well as to literature and the arts. But it was also a business that needed to attract and maintain a readership. As a result, a distinctly Jewish form of sensationalism developed, one that reveals underreported aspects of Jewish life.

