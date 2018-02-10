The Sweet Sheiks

press release: General admission $15 at the door or online.

Led by the soulful and sultry vocals of Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), the rest of the charming and talented band includes Ousia Lydian on vocals and violin, Garrett Burton on banjo, Andrew Spadafora on clarinet, and Aaron Johnson on tuba. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting, and are best summed up in two words, “refreshingly vintage.”

They tore up the stage this past summer at the Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival and are continuing to expand beyond their busy haunts in Milwaukee. Artists who have influenced the Sheiks include the Jim Kweskin Jug Band, Eddie Condon, Wingy Manone, and Blind Willie McTell.