The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

press release: USA | 1974 | 35mm | 104 min.

Director: Joseph Sargent; Cast: Walter Matthau, Robert Shaw, Martin Balsam

Four men who call each other Mr. Blue, Mr. Green, Mr. Grey and Mr. Brown efficiently hijack a lone, passenger-filled NYC subway car. Their demands: one million dollars in one hour or a passenger is killed for each minute the money is late! It’s up to intrepid transit cop Matthau to foil the criminals’ plans. An influence on countless films from Die Hard to Reservoir Dogs, this contemporary action classic has an unforgettable sense of gallows humor that makes it one of the key films of 1970s New York, aka “Fun City.”

After a nearly 16-month hiatus, big screen movies are making their comeback at the UW Cinematheque’s regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall! Beginning Wednesday June 30, the Cinematheque will commence six weeks of free screenings beginning with Leo McCarey’s Make Way for Tomorrow, a classic tearjerker that was originally scheduled for April 2020. The summer lineup includes canonized comedies, action blockbusters, international thrillers, contemporary gems from Asia, the complete American works of French superstar Jean Gabin, a three-film salute to Charles Bronson in honor of his centennial, and more!

Summer programming will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings and all feature films will be screened from original or archival 35mm prints. Admission, as always, is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited and socially distanced according to current UW-Madison policies. When possible, additional showtimes have been added to accommodate more viewers. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.