media release: North Macedonia, USA, UK | 2025 | 81 min | Macedonian with English subtitles

Director: Tamara Kotevska

Set against the sweeping landscapes of rural Macedonia, The Tale of Silyan follows a struggling farmer whose chance encounter with an injured white stork awakens a profound love for the living world around him. Through their fragile bond, the film becomes a lyrical meditation on resilience, renewal, and the deep interdependence between people and nature. Produced by National Geographic Films, this follow up movie from the director of the Oscar-nominated Honeyland is another mesmerizing and moving hybrid of documentary and traditional narrative storytelling. “A lovely character study...one that intertwines mythology and the plight of people who work off a dying land into a short, effective piece of work” (Brian Tallerico, Rogerebert.com).