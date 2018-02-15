RSVP for The Talk Back

press release: Our conference is the premiere event for moms from the margins to host, educate, and share with those at the center: social workers,academics, doctors, financial institutions, human service providers, academics, the church, "good" moms, and so many more. For two and half days, Infamous Mothers connect with "respectable" society through engaging workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and powerhouse keynotes. Across three nights, we come together over networking, entertainment, and ceremony. A perfect blend of vulnerability, research and candid conversation, this is an event you don't want to miss! So grab a seat at our table, and let's Talk Back!