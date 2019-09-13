press release: Edgewood College presents The Taming, by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by guest artist Jake Penner, of Forward Theatre and American Players Theatre.

September 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7:30 pm; additional performance Sept. 21 at 2:00 pm, Diane Ballweg Theatre, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

When a right-wing political staffer and a left-wing social media activist are taken hostage by the reigning Miss Georgia on the eve of the Miss America Pageant, the trio are forced to re-write the U.S. Constitution before the beauty queen takes the stage to present their vision of a more perfect union to a country that’s lost its way.

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710.