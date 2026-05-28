media release:

WEDS. 7/22, 7 p.m.

THE TASTE OF TEA

Not rated, 2004, 143 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Katsuhito Ishii

Cast: Takahiro Sato, Maya Sakano, Tadanobu Asano

In the quiet Japanese countryside, a series of surreal and comic episodes explore a wildly unconventional family: an artist mother obsessed with animation, a hypnotherapist father, a love-struck teenage son, a daughter haunted by a double, and an uncle troubled by ghosts of the past. Director Katsuhito Ishii, who contributed the anime sequence to Kill Bill, crafts an eccentric portrait of domestic life that blends deadpan humor, musical interludes, animated flourishes, and dreamlike imagery. Both playful and deeply odd, The Taste of Tea is “the most charming comedy in town,” (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune).