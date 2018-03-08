press release:

THE TRACKER

Australia | 2002 | 35mm | 98 min.

Director: Rolf De Heer

Cast: David Gulpilil, Gary Sweet, Damon Gameau

Renowned Australian aboriginal actor Gulpilil (Walkabout, The Last Wave) gives the performance of a lifetime as the title character in this tale of a manhunt in the Outback in 1922. Against this backdrop, De Heer (10 Canoes, Bad Boy Bubby) utilizes an innovative approach to the film’s extreme violence to create an extraordinary examination of Australian race relations in the not-so-distant past.

At the Chazen: Gulpilil X 2:In conjunction with the Chazen Museum of Art’s exhibition Ancestral Modern: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Kaplan & Levi Collection (January 26 to April 22), the Cinematheque will co-present two screenings in February and March. Made more than 30 years apart, Nicolas Roeg’s Walkabout and Rolf de Heer’s The Tracker each explore different aspects of Australian Aboriginal culture and feature marvelous leading performances from the rugged and unforgettable actor David Gulpilil.

