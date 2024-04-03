media release: An alum of UW-Madison’s Communication Arts Department, Joey Soloway is best known for creating, producing, directing, and writing the acclaimed Amazon original television series Transparent (2014-2019). Joey also created and directed Afternoon Delight (2013), their first feature film, and the iconic feminist cult series I Love Dick (2016-2017), among other projects.

Wednesday, April 3, 7:00pm, Conrad A. Elvehjem Building, Room L140: “The Trans Gaze:” Talk by Joey Soloway with screenings from their work, with discussion moderated by Professor Darshana Sreedhar Mini (Communication Arts)

Thursday, April 4, 4:00pm, Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium: “The Godyssey:” Screening of The Godyssey — a docu-comedy traveling the globe to discover the story of Amtlai, the mysterious mother of Abraham — with discussion moderated by Professor Tony Michels (Jewish Studies and History). reception to follow.

Supported by the Conney Project on Jewish Arts, made possible by the generosity of Mildred and Marv Conney.

JOEY SOLOWAY (they/them) is best known for creating, producing, directing, and writing the acclaimed Amazon original television series TRANSPARENT (2014-2019), for which they were nominated for five Emmy Awards (winning two) and three Golden Globes (winning one). Overall, the show received twenty-four Emmy nominations and eight Emmy awards during its run. Transparent made history as the first streaming series to win a major award as Best Series.

Other awards include Best Director at Sundance Film Festival in 2014 for their first feature, AFTERNOON DELIGHT as well as Peabody, Bafta and SAG awards and nominations for both TRANSPARENT and the iconic feminist cult series I LOVE DICK.

Soloway has published two memoirs: TINY LADIES IN SHINY PANTS (Simon & Schuster, 2006),and SHE WANTS IT: DESIRE, POWER, AND TOPPLING THE PATRIARCHY (Crown, 2018), which was praised by critics and readers alike and was chosen as a New York Times Editors’ Choice. Soloway is a cofounder of 5050by2020, an artist empowerment network and strategic initiative of Timeʼs Up. They launched the Disruptors Fellowship, which is awarded to ten artists of color who also identify as trans and/or non-binary, disabled, undocumented and/or formerly undocumented. Soloway also created THE GODYSSEY, a docu-comedy traveling the globe to discover the story of Amtlai, the mysterious mother of Abraham.

Soloway is currently co-writing A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL with their sibling Faith Soloway and MJ Kaufman, which is set to open on Broadway in Fall of 2024. Soloway is also currently partnering with Maudlyne Ihejirika, Chelsea Woods and Jordan Peele’s production company, Monkeypaw, on THE SOUTH COMMONS EXPERIMENT, a documentary feature about growing up in a racial utopia in Chicago’s South loop. Soloway has two sons and splits their time between Los Angeles and Provincetown, MA.