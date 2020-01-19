The Transformation of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant

press release: This evening we will be screening two mini-documentaries about recent transformations at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County, followed by a conversations with guest speakers who were part of making the films!

Restoring the Sauk Prairie: A Story of Hope and Healing tells the story of the transformation of a military complex into a public green space.

Of Connection and Renewal: The Historic Apple Trees of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant tells the story of farmsteads that the military took hold of during World War II and the apple trees that survived and are now being rediscovered generations later.

We'll be joined by guest speakers Charlie Luthin and Curt Meine. Both speakers were actively involved in making the films. They will introduce each film and answer questions afterwards.

Charlie spent his entire career of 40 years working for national and international non-profit conservation organizations. He has served as director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, and the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance.

Curt is a conservation biologist, historian, and writer. He has authored several books, and he serves as Senior Fellow with the Aldo Leopold Foundation; Research Associate with the International Crane Foundation; and Fellow with the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Art & Letters. He is an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a founding member of the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance.