The Treasure

media release: Sri Lanka | 1972 | DCP | 108 min. | Sinhala with English subtitles

Director: Lester James Peries; Cast: Gamini Fonseka, Malani Fonseka, Saman Bokalawala

Set in 1911 Sri Lanka, Nidhanaya tells of a once-wealthy man who refuses to sell his family mansion to pay his debts. Superstitiously believing he will be provided a treasure if he sacrifices a virgin with four birthmarks, he finds the right girl, but falls in love. This dark drama, a critique of class structures and the violence of colonialism, won the Silver Lion at the 1972 Venice Film Festival. Restored in 2013 by the Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project at Cineteca di Bologna/L'Immagine Ritrovata laboratory. In association with Lester James and Sumitra Peries, the National Film Archive of India and the National Film Corporation of Sri Lanka, Cinemas Ltd. Additional restoration elements provided by Degeto Films. Restoration funding provided by Doha Film Institute. Presented with support of UW Madison’s Center for South Asia.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.