media release: Yes, there is something good happening—and The Trippers are proof! For over 13 years, this group of local musicians has brought joy, nostalgia, and toe-tapping tunes to senior communities throughout the region. Known for their informal, old-fashioned “jam-band” style, The Trippers offer a lively mix of country, bluegrass, gospel, Cajun, and folk music.

Gather with us for an afternoon of heartwarming harmony and front-porch flair as part of our Senior Outreach Program. Whether you're clapping along or simply enjoying the company, this is a concert you won't want to miss.

Admission: Free for seniors and caregivers

Link: https://folklorevillage.org/senior-programs/

This program is part of Folklore Village’s Senior Outreach Program, made possible thanks to a generous grant from the United Fund of Iowa County.