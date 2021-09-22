The Triumph of Love

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: First presented in 1732, this timeless comedy demonstrates the ageless affinity of laughter and love.  A princess driven by honest and noble goals uses a series of dishonest, but raucously funny deceptions and disguises to achieve them. Employing a variety of alter egos, and all her considerable charms, the princess quickly turns the heads and hearts of a stuffy philosopher, and his spinster sister, before restoring an unsuspecting prince to his rightful throne.

Masks are currently required inside all campus buildings. We encourage patrons to wear a mask during the performance, regardless of vaccination status. Should the show move indoors due to weather, masks will be required for patrons and actors alike.

September 22, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 pm and Sept. 26 at 2:00 pm

Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710.

Info

Theater & Dance
608-663-2333
