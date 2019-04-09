The Twilight of Angela Merkel: Implications for Germany and Europe

press release: Following her party’s disappointing results in a series of regional elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced in the fall of last year that she would step down as leader of the Christian-Democratic Union, a position she held for almost two decades. She also promised to serve out her current fourth term as Chancellor but not seek re-election. Germany thus finds itself on the cusp of a new era. What are the implications of these momentous decisions for domestic politics? How will they affect Germany’s foreign policy and international standing, in the European Union and beyond? During years of political and economic turmoil, Merkel was seen as a factor of stability and continuity at home and abroad. This talk considers the uncertainty prompted by her departure and what comes next for Europe and its most powerful country.

Nils Ringe is professor of political science, Jean Monnet Chair, and Director of the Center for European Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison.