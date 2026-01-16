The Two "Gentlemen" of Verona

media release: By William Shakespeare

Adapted & Directed by Aaron Posner

Renowned playwright Aaron Posner breathes new life into one of Shakespeare’s earliest comedies. Proteus and Valentine are childhood friends, but the time has come for them to set out to explore their future prospects. Proteus follows his heart toward Julia, while Valentine follows his to Milan to seek his fortunes. But when Proteus is forced by his father to follow Valentine to Milan, they both fall in love with Silvia. Promises will be broken and relationships tested, but with a little help from the ladies, a couple clowns, a charming dog and a group of outlaws, most may yet be put to rights. A lively coming-of-age story last seen at APT over a decade ago.

In repertory, 7/31-10/3.