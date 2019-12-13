press release: France | 1967 | DCP | 90 min. | French with subtitles

Director: Claude Berri

Cast: Michel Simon, Alain Cohen, Charles Denner

Berri’s sweet, funny and incredibly moving first feature is set during the occupation. A young Jewish boy is separated from his parents and sent to live in safety with a kind but anti-Semitic old farmer (played by iconic French actor Simon). The boy’s true identity concealed, the two become fast friends and each other’s unlikely protectors during this tumultuous period. Berri, who would later go on to make Jean de Florette and Manon of the Spring based the story on his own childhood experiences.

New Restorations: From the ridiculous (the Marx Bros.’ Horse Feathers) to the sublime (Claude Berri’s moving The Two of Us), our August-December calendar features more than a half dozen other programs of digital restorations not already included in one of our other series. A selection of features and documentaries from around the world and throughout cinema history, the highlight of this series will be an October 31 program of silent movies curated by The New York Times' film critic Mahohla Dargis.