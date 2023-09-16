media release: USA | 1927 | DCP | 66 min.

Director: Tod Browning; Cast: Lon Chaney, Joan Crawford, Norman Kerry

Chaney stars as circus conman Alonzo the Armless, who throws knives with his feet. Alonzo, who hides the fact that he has full use of all his extremities, falls hard for Estrelita (Joan Crawford), a big top colleague who fears the arms of all men and is unaware of Alonzo’s secret. Perfectly lurid and perversely melodramatic, The Unknown is one of the most memorable and personal Hollywood features from the end of the silent era. This new restoration from George Eastman Museum contains over 10 minutes of footage not seen for decades, and practically brings The Unknown back to its original running time. George Eastman Museum’s Preservation Manager, Anthony L’Abbate, will introduce this screening and discuss the restoration. Live piano by David Drazin!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.