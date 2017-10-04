press release:

The Unknown Girl (La Fille inconnue)

(2016, Belgium/France, 106 min., Digital)

Dir: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne; Cast: Adèle Haenel, Olivier Bonnaud, Jérémie Renier

Across a twenty-year streak of neorealist masterworks, the Dardenne brothers have so firmly cemented their stature among the greatest living filmmakers as to risk being taken for granted. And yet they continue to raise the bar with superb moral tales that no film lover can pass up. In the followup to their Oscar-nominated Two Days, One Night, the brothers introduce a new element of film noir intrigue to their unerring social consciousness. Rising world cinema star Adèle Haenel gives a spellbinding performance as a doctor who becomes fixated on solving a crime that occurs outside the door of her clinic. Her novice detective work leads her into Liege’s underworld, where she must reckon with class barriers. In French with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.