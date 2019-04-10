press release:

Edgewood College is honored to welcome award-winning filmmaker Keith A. Beauchamp for the 12th Annual Hatheway History Lecture.

The lecture, “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till,” takes place at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Anderson Auditorium. Tickets are not required, and seating is limited.

In 1999, Beauchamp founded Till Freedom Come Productions, a company devoted to socially significant projects that can both teach and entertain. He has devoted the past 22 years of his life telling the story of Emmett Till and has traveled extensively between New York, Chicago, and Mississippi to investigate the historic murder.

Through his journey he tracked and spoke with witnesses who had never before spoken about the case, befriended Mamie Till Mobley, worked with such influential figures as Muhammad Ali and Reverend Al Sharpton, and persistently urged both the State of Mississippi and the federal government to reopen the Emmett Till murder investigation.

On May 10, 2004, the U.S. Department of Justice reopened this 50-year-old murder case citing Beauchamp’s documentary “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till” as both a major factor in their decision and the starting point for their investigation.

The Annual Hatheway History Lecture is presented with support from the Heideman Crossing Educational Boundaries Fund.