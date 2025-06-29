The Unveiling

× Expand Henry Vander Hill A circle of musicians viewed from above. Stoughton Chamber Music Festival players.

media release: Join us for a special fundraising evening as we unveil our new name and logo — and launch our 2025–2026 season! Gather with us at Chorus for an inspiring night of celebration, community, and music.

The evening will feature a short program reflecting on the accomplishments of the past year, an exciting look at what’s ahead, and a performance by SCMF musicians. Guests will also enjoy a buffet of hors d’oeuvres, along with wine and beer.

Throughout the evening, you'll have the opportunity to support SCMF through an interactive Fund-a-Need paddle-raise. A paddle raise is a live, energetic opportunity to give. Guests have the opportunity to lift their paddles to support specific needs at different price points ($50-$1,000)—like the cost of paying a musician, commissioning a composer, or purchasing sheet music—knowing every dollar makes a meaningful impact.