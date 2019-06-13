RSVP for The Usual Suspects

Google Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Although bees are the most widely known pollinators, there are plenty of other helpful critters. We will discuss a few of our favorites, and dive into some you would never guess were helpful pollinators. After learning about some of these unusual suspects, we will take a short walk through the gardens to see some of their favorite plants. Instructor: Samantha Malone, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, June 20

Registration Deadline: Thursday, June 13

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for The Usual Suspects - 2019-06-13 00:00:00