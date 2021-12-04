The Victors

press release: USA | 1963 | 35mm | 156 min.

Director: Carl Foreman; Cast: Vince Edwards, George Peppard, Jeanne Moreau

After achieving enormous success with The Guns of Navarone, celebrated screenwriter and producer Foreman made his only directorial effort with this star-studded WWII action extravaganza. The story follows the lives of a single squadron of American soldiers in Europe, from 1940 Britain to 1945 Berlin. Foreman keeps the episodic, multi-character structure consistently compelling, providing his actors with many opportunities to shine. In addition to Edwards, Peppard, and Moreau, the international cast includes Albert Finney, George Peppard, Melina Mercouri, Romy Schneider, Eli Wallach, Peter Fonda, and Elke Sommer.

