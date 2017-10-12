press release: "The Vietnam War, the October 1967 Dow Sit-In, and Its Aftermath & Legacy"

Oct 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the peaceful student sit-in against Dow Chemical Co. recruiters which was violently attacked by Madison police called-in by the UW administration. This turning-point in the local Vietnam antiwar movement will be discussed at the Peregrine Forum, along with footage from the acclaimed 1979 documentary "The War at Home". VETERANS of the UW Dow Sit-In are invited to attend and speak. Thursday Oct 12, 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. in Room 104. For more info call 608-284-9082.