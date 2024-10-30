media release: Interfaith Alliance, a national leader in defending religious freedom and multi-faith democracy, is embarking on a nonpartisan bus tour across six states from October 28th through Election Day on November 5.

The tour will rally in Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 30th – coincidentally the same day that VP Kamala Harris will later hold a major GOTV rally at UW-Madison.

“The Vote is Sacred Bus Tour” will travel from Omaha, Nebraska, through Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – a part of the country that is deeply engaged in the upcoming election. Along each stop of the route, Interfaith Alliance will host events with local affiliates and faith leaders, aiming to increase voter turnout and highlight the role of diverse religious communities in pro-democracy activism. The tour will also promote the role faith communities can play in protecting polling stations and poll workers as well as sowing trust in our safe, free, and fair elections.

The rally will take place at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave, from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM CT after a campus activation from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at The Crossing UW (1127 University Ave.).

Student speakers will address the crowd at the campus activation at 9:30. Local faith leaders will participate in the 12 pm rally and press conference.

Attendees can RSVP here.