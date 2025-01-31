The Wages of Fear

media release: France | 1953 | DCP | 153 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

Cast: Yves Montand, Charles Vanel, Peter Van Eyck

Hiding from the world in South America, four men with nothing to lose sign on to haul truckloads of explosive nitroglycerine over miles of treacherously bumpy mountain roads. Clouzot’s supreme masterpiece of suspense and survival was a bonafide international box office hit and winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or. A new 4K DCP restoration will be screened.

