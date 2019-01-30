The Wailers, Tropical Riddims Sound System

press release:A BOB MARLEY BIRTHDAY JAM with special guest TROPICAL RIDDIMS SOUND SYSTEM

The Wailers – Keeping the Music Alive

The legendary Wailers band returns to bring its revolutionary sound to fans around the world. Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers continue to create musical history.

From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured and performed before millions of fans worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman and Junior Marvin have carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together,” just as Bob requested, affirming: “By doing that, you keep me alive through the music.”

In tribute to the late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers present Aston Barrett, Jr. on drums. It’s startling how this young powerhouse delivers with his uncle’s unique and inspiring landmark style. Lead singer Joshua David Barrett is a Rastaman by lifestyle and culture. Josh impeccably delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his engaging performance and interaction with the audience.

Adding to the exciting stage is veteran Owen “Dreadie” Reid on guitar & bass is a past student of Familyman, while super-charged performer Andreas Lopez rocks on keyboards. Live audio engineer Dennis Thompson, the man responsible for The Wailers sound in stadiums, clubs, and studios throughout the ‘70s will make special appearances as schedules permit.

There are more than 100 million Bob Marley & The Wailers recordings sold worldwide, including 1977’s Exodus, anointed Best Album of the Century in 1999 by Time Magazine, and “One Love,” named Song of the Millennium that same year by BBC. Spin Magazine listed Bob Marley & The Wailers at #4 of the “50 Greatest Bands of All Times,” while The New York Times named Bob Marley the most significant musician of the 20th century. These accolades were made possible by the creative, timeless, and distinctive music, lyrics and production of these incomparable Wailers musicians.

