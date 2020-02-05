The Waldorf Grade School Curriculum

Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: What do students learn in the Waldorf Grade School Curriculum, from first through eighth grade? What about reading? Cursive? Math and physics? Singing and fine arts? Join MWS teachers and others to discuss what - and how - students study at Waldorf, and how it benefits them. Bring your questions! Open to the community.

Madison Waldorf School 6510 Schroeder Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-270-9005
