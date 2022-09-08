The Wanderers

By Anna Ziegler

September 8-25, 2022

Wisconsin Premiere

Directed by Mikael Burke

Esther and Schmuli are young Orthodox Jews whose future is written in scripture. Abe and Sophie believe they can write their own destiny. On the surface, these two couples couldn’t seem more different. But when a Hollywood actress upends Abe’s world, the hidden connections between all of them start to appear. This funny and mysterious drama explores the question of whether happiness lies in what we have, or on the road not taken.

"As perfect a piece of theater as I’ve seen in many years. The script by Anna Ziegler is a revelation, touching on family truths, marriage, and personal histories...Go see this show. It’s magnificent."

- DC Theatre Scene