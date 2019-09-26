press release: Chile | 80 minutes | Not Rated | DCP | Dir. Raúl Ruiz, Valeria Sarmiento

Filmed by Chilean master Raúl Ruiz in 1990 but left unfinished until it was completed by his wife and collaborator Valeria Sarmiento in 2017, The Wandering Soap Opera is a dreamily interconnected series of vignettes that spoof on telenovela conventions while reflecting Ruiz's feelings upon returning to his native Chile after more than 15 years away. The characters from the various telenovela-like soap operas invade each other's worlds, though never in a sensible nor intuitive way. They talk over each other, eat with their mouths open, steal each other's spouses, shoot each other in the back, and then disappear (or re-appear) without warning or reason.