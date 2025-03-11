The War at Home

UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Tues, March 11 - 6 pm -  Anti-War Film Series - The War at Home

UW Campus, Humanities, 455 N Park Street, Room 1641

The War at Home is a gripping documentary about antiwar activism on campus at UW-Madison during the American war in Vietnam. Join students from the new World BEYOND War-UW student org to watch the film and discuss it. Trailer is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXHhuubEhjo

Info

UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Politics & Activism
Movies
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The War at Home - 2025-03-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The War at Home - 2025-03-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The War at Home - 2025-03-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The War at Home - 2025-03-11 18:00:00 ical