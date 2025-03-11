The War at Home
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Tues, March 11 - 6 pm - Anti-War Film Series - The War at Home
UW Campus, Humanities, 455 N Park Street, Room 1641
The War at Home is a gripping documentary about antiwar activism on campus at UW-Madison during the American war in Vietnam. Join students from the new World BEYOND War-UW student org to watch the film and discuss it. Trailer is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Info
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Politics & Activism
Movies