media release: Tues, March 11 - 6 pm - Anti-War Film Series - The War at Home

UW Campus, Humanities, 455 N Park Street, Room 1641

The War at Home is a gripping documentary about antiwar activism on campus at UW-Madison during the American war in Vietnam. Join students from the new World BEYOND War-UW student org to watch the film and discuss it. Trailer is here - https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=xXHhuubEhjo