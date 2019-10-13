press release: 40th Anniversary Benefit Screening of The War at Home

The Progressive magazine is proud to present a One-Night-only, 40th Anniversary Screening of the Academy Award Nominated feature documentary The War at Home.

Time: 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, Orpheum Theater, 216 State St., Madison.

Benefit: All the funds raised will go to The Progressive (a 501c3 non-profit). Co-Sponsors: Veterans for Peace-Madison Chapter, UW Center for Southeast Asian Studies, 350 Madison, and Catalyst Media Productions.

Co-Director Glenn Silber will be in attendance to introduce the film and participate in “The War at Home: Then & Now”, a panel discussion following the screening on the lessons and legacy of the Antiwar Movement.

Journalist John Nichols will moderate the panel. Other participants in the panel discussion will include: TBD

* * *

Fifty years ago, activists across the country spoke out against the war. " The Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam" was a massive demonstration and teach-in across the United States (including 15,000 demonstrating in Madison and several Wisconsin cities) against the United States involvement in the Vietnam War. It took place on October 15, 1969, followed a month later by a large Moratorium March on Washington, which many active duty GIs in Vietnam supported. These events are among the many important events of the antiwar movement documented in the film The War at Home.

The War at Home had its World Premiere at the Majestic Theater in Madison on October 12, 1979. Last year, the film was restored from its original 16mm format to a new 4K Digital Cinema Package (DCP) and had its “premiere” at the 2018 New York Film Festival.

For info on this award-winning film go to: www.TheWarAtHome.tv