press release: The 2nd week showings are Throwback movies while the 4th week shows films from the 2020s. Food and drinks are provided. Q-Cinema is an 18+ movie group, be aware of the ratings of the movies we choose and the themes of the movies.

July 10th's showing is a Throwback - The Watermelon Woman. The Watermelon Woman (1996) stars Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner, Valarie Walker, Lisa Marie Bronson, Cheryl Clarke, Irene Dunye, Brian Freeman, Ira Jeffries, Sarah Schulman, and Robert Reid-Pharr.

Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!