media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and the LAB^4 community curation team will host an artist talk with Bryana Bibbs from The We Were Never Alone Project on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 12:00pm in the first floor galleries. Free admission.

Founded in 2020 by artist Bryana Bibbs, The We Were Never Alone Project is a weaving workshop for victims and survivors of domestic violence. Learn about her archiving, textile, and printmaking practice related to her lived experiences of trauma, grief, and loss.

Please consult the related event page for The We Were Never Alone Project workshop later Saturday afternoon, 1:30pm.

Bryana Bibbs is a Chicago-based artist who works at the intersections of textiles, printmaking, painting, and community-based practices. Bibbs earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in Fiber and Material Studies at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is the founder of The We Were Never Alone Project - a weaving workshop for victims and survivors of domestic violence, serves on the Surface Design Association’s Education Committee, and was named one of Newcity’s Breakout Artists of 2024.