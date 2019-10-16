The Wends of Texas: a Case Study of German Minority Immigration to the U.S.

press release: Room 126.

Speaker: David Zersen, president emeritus of Concordia University Texas

Sorbs or Wends are a Slavic minority living in a region of eastern Germany that borders Poland and the Czech Republic. In the mid-19th century, many Sorbs/Wends immigrated to Australia, South Africa, South America, and Canada, with the largest group settling in Lee County, Texas. This presentation will address the history of the Sorbs/Wends as they lived among German-speakers in Europe and in the U.S., including their contributions to literature, theology, and music.

