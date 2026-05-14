The Wetland Way: Special new exhibit at the Cable Natural History Museum

Join Heaven Walker from the Cable Natural History Museum for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at their new exhibit, The Wetland Way! Get a taste for how the Museum exhibits are designed in-house and how the exhibit provides educational venue for hundreds of visitors each year. Heaven will also share information about special wetland field trips and events the Museum is offering this summer to enhance wetland learning and enjoyment.

Heaven Walker is the Educator/Naturalist with the Cable Natural History Museum and the current Exhibit Committee Chair. She has a background in Wildlife Biology and Interpretation and enjoys all things outdoors.