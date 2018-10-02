The White Helmets

Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join the Middle East Action Team for a documentary showing of the White Helmets, which follows a group of first responders who risk their lives to save civilians from Syrian air strikes.

Tea and light refreshments  provided . Freewill offering for Fairhaven School for Special Needs in Alexandria, Egypt.

